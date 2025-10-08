DC Weather: Incoming shower system could mean a wet weekend, possible threat to Commanders game

The Brief Rain chances depend on how fast the coastal low moves out. Wind gusts near 20 mph could impact play throughout the game. A muddy field may challenge both teams early on.



While most of the area is expecting to see rain over the weekend, the big question is, will it rain for the Commanders' game on Monday night?

Rain or dry kickoff?

Models are still split at the moment with rain lingering on one while the other has it clearing out earlier in the day.

The European model shows that our coastal low pressure system is going to stick closer to the coast and have our rain showers continue into later parts of the day on Monday. The lingering rain showers could hang around until kickoff as the low peels slowly off to the east. This means that we could be dealing with a wet game for the first quarter of the game. The wet field will also be another factor for the game as Northwest stadium is notorious for having a muddy field.

The American model shows that rain showers exit early in the day as the coastal low begins to move east faster. This would mean that chances of rain diminish quickly during the afternoon hours, leaving us with drier skies just in time for the game.

Given both models are still split on the timing of the low exiting, it will be important to see how the next few model runs play out this coastal low.

Windy game conditions

While rain may be a factor, wind will certainly be blowing around during the game. Winds will be blowing in from the north as the coast low scoots its way out to the Atlantic. Wind speeds look to range between 15–20 mph around kickoff and remain in that range throughout the rest of the game.

Monday is shaping out to be an October-y day, but still a great day for some Commanders football!

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Rain, wind and Bears: Commanders brace for potential messy Monday night forecast