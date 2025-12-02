DC weather: Snow, sleet and rain bring wintry mix to region Tuesday

A mixed bag of snow, sleet and rain brought a wintry mix to the Washington, D.C. region on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The early December round of winter weather caused significant delays to the morning commute and prompted some schools in the region to close or delay their opening times.

The wintry weather moved into the D.C. region overnight. Areas to the north and west could see more snow while areas around the immediate D.C. region will likely see more of a rain and snow mix. Parts of the region to the south and east will see mostly rain. No significant accumulations are expected.

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday for portions of north central and northern Maryland and the panhandle of West Virginia.

The National Weather Service warns that areas covered by the Winter Weather Advisory could see mixed precipitation with snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Plan on slippery road conditions, slow down and use caution while traveling.

Winter weather timeline

6–8 a.m.

Wintry mix that rapidly changes over to rain.

Morning (toward noon)

Weather event becomes mainly rain.

1–2 p.m.

Storm moves out of the area.

Evening commute

Conditions are much drier and significantly improved.

Rain / snow line

Higher-elevation areas west of the I-95 corridor



Central Mid-Atlantic I-95 corridor

Including Charlottesville, Washington, D.C., Baltimore

Mix to Rain | Starts as snow/sleet, transitions to rain.

Risk of icy roads early, improving later.

South and east

Including California, Salisbury, Dover

Primarily rain.

Flooding possible in low-lying areas; less risk of ice.

School delays

The winter weather has prompted some schools to delay their opening times. Check the full list of closings and delays online.

What you can do:

