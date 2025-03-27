DC weather: Nationals Opening Day forecast

The Brief Temperatures rise from 30s in the morning to low 60s by 4:05 p.m. first pitch, with gusts up to 23 mph. Road closures near Nationals Park may affect traffic—plan ahead. Nationals face the Phillies after last season's 71-91 record



It’s a great weather day for baseball across the D.C. region as the Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2025 season opener.

Breezy Conditions and Sunny Skies for Opening Day

Timeline:

The day begins chilly, with morning temperatures in the 30s across the D.C. metro area. By pregame, conditions at Nationals Park will warm to the 50s, accompanied by sunny skies and breezy winds.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., with temperatures reaching the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 23 mph, so fans should dress accordingly.

Road Closures Near Nationals Park Could Impact Fan Traffic

Traffic near the stadium may be impacted by road closures, so attendees are advised to plan ahead.

The Nationals, coming off a 71-91 season with a 38-43 home record, are looking for an opening day win against the Phillies, who posted a 95-67 record last year.

