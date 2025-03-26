Expand / Collapse search

Washington Nationals' home opener: Road closures, giveaways, and more

Published  March 26, 2025 1:09pm EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - It's the perfect season for baseball! The Washington Nationals will be kicking off their home opener on Thursday, March 27, at 4:05 p.m.

Free giveaways 

What they're saying:

  • Opening Day T-Shirt giveaway for 20,000 fans
  • Budweiser Clydesdales appearance at Center Field Gate at 1:45-2:00 p.m.
  • Red carpet player introductions
  • Giant American flag unfurling
  • Ceremonial first pitch by Hall of Fame sportswriter Thomas Boswell
  • Flyover
  • Live music
  • Caricature artists
  • Face painters
  • Photo ops

Road Closures

What we know:

The following roads will be closed from approximately the 8th inning through approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game:

  • First Street from M Street to Potomac Avenue, SE
  • Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to First Street, SE
  • Northbound South Capitol Street from Firth Sterling Avenue to M Street, SE
  • Howard Road from Firth Sterling Avenue to Suitland Parkway, SE
  • Southbound I-295 - Exit 4 (exit to Suitland Parkway or South Capitol Street)
