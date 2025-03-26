Washington Nationals' home opener: Road closures, giveaways, and more
WASHINGTON, D.C. - It's the perfect season for baseball! The Washington Nationals will be kicking off their home opener on Thursday, March 27, at 4:05 p.m.
Free giveaways
What they're saying:
- Opening Day T-Shirt giveaway for 20,000 fans
- Budweiser Clydesdales appearance at Center Field Gate at 1:45-2:00 p.m.
- Red carpet player introductions
- Giant American flag unfurling
- Ceremonial first pitch by Hall of Fame sportswriter Thomas Boswell
- Flyover
- Live music
- Caricature artists
- Face painters
- Photo ops
Road Closures
What we know:
The following roads will be closed from approximately the 8th inning through approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game:
- First Street from M Street to Potomac Avenue, SE
- Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to First Street, SE
- Northbound South Capitol Street from Firth Sterling Avenue to M Street, SE
- Howard Road from Firth Sterling Avenue to Suitland Parkway, SE
- Southbound I-295 - Exit 4 (exit to Suitland Parkway or South Capitol Street)