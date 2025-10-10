DC weather: Cool, dry Friday before weekend storms

The Source:

The Brief Sunny and dry conditions across the DC region Friday, with highs in the upper 60s. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories affected parts of western Maryland and Virginia early. Rain and wind arrive Sunday into Monday as a coastal storm system moves up the eastern seaboard.



Sunshine and dry conditions across the Washington, D.C. region Friday ahead of a weekend storm system that’s expected to bring rain to the area.

Dry and sunny Friday

It’s a chilly start for most of the region where Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories remained in effect through the morning for parts of western Maryland and western Virginia.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, says FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda. Friday is likely the last fully dry day before a developing storm system moves up the eastern seaboard over the next few days, bringing unsettled weather to the mid-Atlantic.

By Friday evening, temperatures will dip into the 50s, but conditions should remain comfortable. Clouds will gradually increase overnight.

Rainy weekend ahead

Saturday will see highs in the upper-60s to low-70s with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few scattered showers as the storm system moves closer. The center of the low is expected to remain off the Carolina coast through Saturday evening, but moisture could reach as far north as the DMV.

Sunday into Monday looks to be the worst of the storm, with periods of rain and gusty winds likely, especially along the coast and beach areas. Locally, expect showers and breezy conditions in the D.C. metro area.

The system should begin to pull away by early Tuesday, with drier conditions returning midweek. By Wednesday and Thursday, sunshine makes a comeback, and temperatures settle back into the 60s.

