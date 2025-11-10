The Brief Colder air moves in Monday with highs near 50 but winds keep it feeling in the 40s. Hard freeze expected overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s by Tuesday morning. First official freeze possible in D.C. ending the growing season before warmer 60s return midweek.



Significantly colder air is moving into the Washington, D.C., region Monday as overnight rain and a cold front sweep across the area.

Cold winds Monday

Temperatures will stay in the 40s, but gusty winds will add to the chill. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the remainder of Monday should stay dry with clear skies, though conditions are not expected to warm.

While the high may reach 50 degrees, dress for the 40s, Grenda says, as breezy conditions with gusts up to 30 mph will keep it feeling colder.

Hard freeze overnight

Tonight is expected to be the coldest so far this season. Most areas in the region will drop below freezing for an extended period, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s by Tuesday morning. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says the cold will bring a hard freeze, with temperatures dipping to 28 degrees or lower for several hours.

Downtown D.C. may also see its first official freeze of the season, signaling the end of the growing season across the DMV. Residents should bring sensitive plants indoors and insulate outdoor water lines to prevent bursting.

While the District isn’t expecting snow, Tucker say, areas farther north and west, especially parts of Pennsylvania and New York, could see their first flakes of the season.

Warmer weather returns midweek. Highs should reach near 60 degrees Wednesday through Friday and into the weekend.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Coldest temperatures of the season move into region Monday