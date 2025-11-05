DC weather: No snow yet but coldest temps of the season expected early next week

The Brief DC bracing for hard freeze early next week with temps dipping to 28 degrees or lower. No snow expected, but parts of Pennsylvania and New York could see their first flakes. Protect plants and pipes as the growing season ends across the DMV.



You may have seen talk online about snow chances in the D.C. area next week - but you won’t need the snow boots or shovels just yet!

No snow yet

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says what you will need is a heavy coat and warm gloves. The region is bracing for the coldest temperatures of the season, with a hard freeze likely early next week. That means temperatures could dip to 28 degrees or lower for an extended period.

Hard freeze expected

Downtown D.C. may also see its first official freeze of the season, signaling the end of the growing season across the DMV. Residents should bring sensitive plants indoors and insulate outdoor water lines to prevent bursting.

While the District isn’t expecting snow, areas farther north and west, especially parts of Pennsylvania and New York, could see their first flakes of the season.

Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for updates, and tune in LIVE Thursday for the full Winter Weather Outlook.