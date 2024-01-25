DC weather: 70 degrees Friday? Parts of region could make a run at it!

Parts of the Washington, D.C. region could see temperatures close to 70 degrees on Friday!

"With a little sunshine," FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes posted online, "still looks like parts of the region could make a run at 70F tomorrow afternoon!"

The springlike temperatures will arrive on the heels of the first significant snowfall in the nation’s capital in about two years.

Washington has recorded a little over nine inches of snow so far this season – a step up from the 2/5 inches that fell all of last winter.

With last week’s snow came gusty winds and frigid temperatures that caused refreezing and impacted school schedules in the District, Maryland, and Virginia.

The warmer weather will be short-lived. After flirting with 70 degrees on Friday, more seasonal temperatures in the 50s and 40s will return by the weekend and into next week.