Winter weather in DC, Maryland & Virginia: How much snow have we seen?

Washington, D.C. has seen more snow than New York City this winter thanks to a few rounds of flurries brought on by storms that passed over the Northeast.

According to new readings, D.C. is one of the top three major cities along the I-95 corridor for snowfall, seeing a total of 7.9".

Baltimore ranked number one with 9.1", followed by Philadelphia with 8". Boston saw the same amount of snow as D.C., while New York City came in with 2.3".

After nearly two years of no snow, the winter weather caused closures and delays across the D.C. region for days and as freezing temperatures stuck around through the weekend it still hasn’t melted.

But a warm-up is on the way. Highs Thursday are expected to be near 60 degrees, and Friday’s highs are expected to reach close to 65 degrees, so say goodbye to the snowpack!