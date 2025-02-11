DC snow forecast: Winter Storm Warnings as DMV prepares for heavy snowfall

The Brief Heavy snow is expected to begin this afternoon, continuing into the night, with total accumulations estimated between three to six inches in the D.C. region and five to eight inches further south. Early afternoon light snow is not expected to stick; late afternoon snow will become heavier and start to accumulate. Prepare for potential travel disruptions and hazardous conditions; stay updated with FOX 5 Weather Team and the FOX LOCAL app.



The Washington, D.C. area is preparing for snow Tuesday afternoon that will continue into the night, potentially bringing significant accumulation to the region. FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says light snow expected in the early afternoon is not anticipated to stick. However, as the day progresses into the late afternoon, snowfall will become heavier and start to accumulate.

Heavy afternoon snow expected across D.C. region

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says that Tuesday's snow will start between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., continuing into the afternoon. The heaviest snowfall is expected tonight with snowfall rates projected to reach one to two inches per hour late this afternoon and evening.

The snow is expected to continue overnight with a wintry mix that may persist into Wednesday, potentially impacting the morning drive. The precipitation should taper off later during the Wednesday morning hours.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from 1 p.m. this afternoon to 7 a.m. Wednesday for Washington, D.C., central and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia.

Further north in portions of Maryland, extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties, and in western Mineral County In West Virginia, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday morning to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Expect reduced visibility on the roadway

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Residents are advised to prepare for the slippery road conditions, which could affect both Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning travel.

Visibility could drop to less than one mile on Tuesday afternoon and evening, creating hazardous travel situations.

Hour-by-hour snow prediction forecast for the D.C. region (National Weather Service):

Tuesday, February 11, 2025



11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Light snow begins, visibility around 10 miles.

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM: Snow continues, visibility decreases to 8 miles.

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM: Snow becomes moderate, visibility around 6 miles.

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM: Snow continues, visibility drops to 5 miles.

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Snowfall increases, visibility around 4 miles.

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM: Heavy snow, visibility drops to 3 miles.

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM: Snow continues, visibility around 2 miles.

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Snowfall remains heavy, visibility drops to 1 mile.

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: Snowfall begins to mix with sleet, visibility around 1 mile.

8:00 PM - 9:00 PM: Wintry mix of snow and sleet, visibility drops to 0.5 miles.

9:00 PM - 10:00 PM: Wintry mix continues, visibility around 0.5 miles.

10:00 PM - 11:00 PM: Wintry mix with freezing rain, visibility drops to 0.25 miles.

11:00 PM - 12:00 AM: Freezing rain continues, visibility around 0.25 miles.

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

12:00 AM - 1:00 AM: Freezing rain, visibility drops to 0.1 miles.

1:00 AM - 2:00 AM: Freezing rain with light sleet, visibility around 0.1 miles.

2:00 AM - 3:00 AM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility drops to 0.05 miles.

3:00 AM - 4:00 AM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility around 0.05 miles.

4:00 AM - 5:00 AM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility drops to 0.01 miles.

5:00 AM - 6:00 AM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility around 0.01 miles.

6:00 AM - 7:00 AM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility drops to 0.01 miles.

7:00 AM - 8:00 AM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility around 0.01 miles.

8:00 AM - 9:00 AM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility drops to 0.01 miles.

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility around 0.01 miles.

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility drops to 0.01 miles.

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility around 0.01 miles.

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility drops to 0.01 miles.

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility around 0.01 miles.

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility drops to 0.01 miles.

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility around 0.01 miles.

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility drops to 0.01 miles.

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility around 0.01 miles.

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility drops to 0.01 miles.

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility around 0.01 miles.

8:00 PM - 9:00 PM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility drops to 0.01 miles.

9:00 PM - 10:00 PM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility around 0.01 miles.

10:00 PM - 11:00 PM: Freezing rain and sleet, visibility drops to 0.01 miles.

Snow accumulation estimates: 3-6 inches in D.C., 5-8 inches south

Total snow accumulation estimates are between three and six inches in the immediate D.C. area, with five to eight inches south and west of the District.

Temperatures will be around 36 degrees Tuesday with lows around 30 degrees tonight.

CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Here are the latest school closings, delays, and early dismissals in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia for Tuesday, February 11.

On Wednesday, there is a chance of snow and sleet during the morning hours followed by a messy mix of rain and sleet into the afternoon. Highs will be near 34 degrees on Wednesday. The evening will bring continued rain, with lows around 34 degrees.

Thursday will see a slight chance of showers during the afternoon.

Prepare for travel disruptions and hazardous conditions

The National Weather Service says if possible, drivers should delay all travel while the warnings and watches. are in effect. Any motorists on the roads should drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

Drivers should leave plenty of room between them and vehicles ahead and allow extra time to reach their destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns.

Precautions and preparations

It's also a good idea to make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Anyone that must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice accumulations that are possible.

Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for the latest forecast updates and check the updated list of closings and delays. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC weather updates. Click here to download.

