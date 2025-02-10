DMV snow: School closings, delays, early dismissals in DC, Maryland, Virginia for Tuesday, February 11

The Brief Heavy snow is expected in the Washington, D.C. region beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday, with 4-6" inches possible. Travel advisories have been issued as slippery roads are expected and consider delaying travel if possible. Schools across D.C., Maryland and Virginia have begun to announce early dismissal plans, closings and delays.



A major winter storm is expected to drop between 4-6" of snow across the D.C. region beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday morning.

Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect for parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Power outages and tree damage due to ice are possible.

Prepare and Take Precautions

The Latest:

Snow is expected to begin falling around 12 p.m. Tuesday. As it continues through the evening hours, it's expected to cause a messy commute Wednesday morning. After the snowfall ends, another round of wintry weather is expected to bring cold rain and sleet to the area.

READ MORE: FULL DC SNOW FORECAST

The forecast has already prompted a 2-hour early dismissal for Prince George's County Public Schools, a 3-hour early dismissal for Loudoun County Public Schools and a 3.5-hour early dismissal for schools in Frederick, Md. for Tuesday, Feb. 11. More are expected.

The Wednesday morning commute is expected to be slick and dangerous. Check back with FOX 5 for updates throughout the inclement weather situation for the latest on closings, delays and early dismissals.

Full list of school closings and delays