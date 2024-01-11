DC snow forecast: Chances increase for first widespread snowfall of season next week

The chances of the Washington, D.C. area seeing its first extensive snowfall of the winter season next week have increased, says FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes.

"Trend the past 24hrs has upped our chances for our first widespread snowfall of season across DC region," Tucker posted Thursday on X, formerly Twitter. "Timing would be Tuesday with potential snowfall much of the day. Updates soon..."

A winter storm that brought snow to parts of our region last week largely missed the immediate D.C. area, which instead saw heavy rain. The arrival of any possible snow next week would be accompanied by the coldest air mass of the season.

"We’re still on track for potentially some snow around here on Tuesday," Tucker said Thursday. "A high temperature of 30, we have plenty of cold air, so if we get moisture, we’re going to get snow."

Thursday will be sunny with highs near 50 degrees. Rain, thunderstorms, and winds that could gust as high as 40 mph are likely to move into the region Friday night, creating the potential to disrupt the region’s evening commute.

A mostly clear weekend with temperatures near 50 degrees on Saturday and 40 degrees on Sunday. The Arctic air will move into the area Monday, dropping temperatures into the 30s.

Then all eyes will be on the potential snow overnight into Tuesday.

