Police ID victim in deadly Oxon Hill shooting; $25K reward offered

Authorities have identified the man shot and killed Tuesday night in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

Police say 47‑year‑old Ricardo Lee Vance of Oxon Hill was found around 9:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a suspect and motive. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301‑516‑2512.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest and indictment.

