Sentencing set in deadly crash that killed NFL player Khyree Jackson, friends

A sentencing hearing is set for Wednesday in the drunk‑driving crash that killed three people in Prince George’s County two years ago, including rookie NFL player Khyree Jackson.

What we know:

Cori Clingman, 25, is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. She pleaded guilty last year to three counts of negligent homicide under the influence of alcohol, one for each victim.

Jackson, 24, had been drafted by the Minnesota Vikings earlier that year. He was riding with two former high school teammates, 23‑year‑old Isaiah Hazel and 24‑year‑old Anthony Lytton Jr., when their car was struck. All three were killed.

Khyree Jackson, old Anthony Lytton Jr. and Isaiah Hazel

Investigators say Clingman caused the crash by clipping another vehicle, then swerving into the victims’ lane. Prosecutors say she was legally drunk and driving 109 mph. Hazel, who was behind the wheel of the victims’ car, was also traveling at a high speed when the vehicle veered off Route 4 and hit several tree stumps.

Authorities say all four had been at a nightclub before the July 2024 crash.

Prosecutors are recommending a 15‑year sentence with all but three years suspended, meaning Clingman could serve four years behind bars and spend the remaining 12 on supervised release.

Cori Clingman