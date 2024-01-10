DC-area airports set daily rainfall records
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. area airports set daily rainfall records Tuesday as a powerful storm moved across the region.
FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes said 2.24 inches was reported at Reagan National Airport, 1.76 inches was reported at Dulles International Airport, and 2.62 inches was reported at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Tucker says Reagan National Airport has reported nearly 10 inches of rain since December 1.
A dry and sunny Wednesday is expected with high temperatures in the upper-40s.
