The Washington, D.C. area is expecting heavy rain and gusty winds to move across the region Friday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the area from 6:00 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The heavy rainfall could impact Friday evening’s commute as it is expected to begin between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. tonight. Tucker says we could see a half inch to an inch of rain, which is a concern for areas that have already seen a high amount of precipitation over the last week.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ DC rain forecast: Washington region under Flood Watch

Excessive runoff may also result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue into the early morning hours of Saturday. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. that afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

The coldest air mass of the season is expected to move in as the weekend ends with the chance for snow from Monday night throughout the day Tuesday.