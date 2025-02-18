DC snow forecast: Bitter cold temperatures, chance of snow showers Thursday

The Brief Expect bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days in the Washington, D.C. region. Chance of light snow showers on Thursday as the bulk of the winter storm we've been tracking is expected to miss the area. Daytime highs will be in the low-to-mid-30s, with bone-chilling winds making it feel even colder.



Expect bitterly cold temperatures across the region over the next few days, with a chance of light snow showers on Thursday as the bulk of the winter storm we've been tracking is expected to miss the Washington, D.C. area.

Bitter cold temperatures to grip D.C. region

Daytime highs are expected to be in the low-to-mid-30s over the next several days, with bone-chilling winds making it feel even colder.

"When we were looking at the potential for a good snow around here, one of the ingredients you need is cold arctic air. And we certainly have plenty of that parked across the region here, and it will remain here for the next couple of days," said FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes.

Barnes noted that while the winter storm system had all the ingredients for a major event, it’s unlikely to materialize because the necessary components won't merge quickly enough.

Bulk of winter storm expected to miss area

Barnes says the winter storm will slip to our south, leaving the D.C. area on its northern edge on Wednesday, before moving out to sea rather than up the coast.

"We'll be in for a cloudy and cold day Wednesday, and we could get a couple of snow flurries during the daytime hours. That's really going to be it locally," he said.

Areas toward Richmond, southeast Virginia, and parts of North Carolina have a better chance of seeing some accumulating snow.

Chance of light snow showers on Thursday

A secondary piece of energy will move into the area early Thursday morning, providing a better chance of light snow across the region.

"I don't think we'll get a lot, but we could get an hour or two Thursday morning," Barnes said. There may be enough to coat the ground with possibly around half an inch of snow, and temperatures will be cold enough for it to stick.

Friday is expected to be sunny with highs near 40 degrees. The weekend looks dry with temperatures in the 40s on Saturday and near 50 on Sunday.

