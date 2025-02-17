DC snow forecast: Bulk of winter storm likely to miss region

The Brief The bulk of a midweek storm is expected to miss the Washington, D.C., region and head out to sea. The storm's impact on the D.C. area appears minimal, with the 'bullseye' aimed at the Carolinas and southeast Virginia. The latest models predict about a half-inch of snow in the D.C. area from Wednesday night to Thursday.



The bulk of a midweek storm moving toward the East Coast will likely miss the Washington, D.C., region and head out to sea.

Midweek storm likely to miss D.C. region

"The bulk of the energy here and the bulk of our storm, rather than sliding up the coast and giving the big cities a good snow, will kind of scoot out to sea here, off to our south and east," said FOX 5 Tucker Barnes.

For the D.C. area, this means we are on the northern edge of any significant snow. Barnes noted that while the winter storm will be monitored, its impact on the D.C. area appears minimal at this time. The 'bullseye' of the storm seems to be aimed at the Carolinas and southeast Virginia.

Minimal snow impact expected for Washington, D.C. area

The latest model runs show about a half-inch of snow in the immediate area from Wednesday night to Thursday. Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for the latest forecast updates as the storm approaches.

