Snow is looking more and more likely for the Washington, D.C. area this weekend as a quick moving clipper passes through the region.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we can expect the storm to arrive on Friday night and continue into early Saturday morning. Light accumulations are likely to accompany the system.

Look for the snow to begin sometime around midnight. Anything that falls will probably have more of a tendency to stick this time, unlike the last storm that moved through earlier this week. That means parts of D.C, Maryland, and Virginia may wake up on Saturday morning with a light covering of snow on the ground.

DC snow forecast: 1-3 inches likely by Saturday morning

"The modeling has been pretty consistent with giving us an inch or two. In a few cases, one to three inches," he said. The snow, he says, should taper off near sunrise on Saturday.

The rest of the cool weekend will be dry with temperatures on Presidents Day near 50 degrees, and a possible run at 60 degrees by the middle of next week.