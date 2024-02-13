Next chance for snow in DC, Maryland, Virginia comes Saturday

Plenty of places across the DMV saw flurries and flakes Tuesday morning but it didn’t stick around for long.

The only airport that picked up measurable snow was Dulles, and even there was less than 1" of snow.

Northern areas saw the best snowfall, but even in these locations, most of it melted thanks to a sunny afternoon where temperatures reached near 50°F.

That sunshine continues into Valentine’s Day and it’s expected to be a mostly mild week throughout. Friday will bring a chilly end to the work week.

Then, we see another chance for snow.

As a system passes south of us on Saturday, there is the threat of light snow overnight into Saturday morning.

There’s no threat of a blizzard and it does look like conditions will be drier by Saturday afternoon, but at its highest, some parts of our area could see several inches.

The chances of it sticking are low, however, with highs likely to be in the lower 40s.