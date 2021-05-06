DC sniper attacks to be covered in new documentary series

A new documentary series will examine the Washington, D.C.-area sniper murders.

DC SNIPER PODCAST EXPLORES KILLINGS THAT TERRORIZED THE REGION

The eight-episode series is called "I, Sniper" and features interviews with relatives of the snipers and their victims. Law enforcement officers who searched for the pair and residents also play a part in the series.

Documentarians also interviewed Lee Malvo, who along with John Allen Muhammad, killed ten people and left three wounded during the shooting spree that terrorized the Washington D.C., region for three weeks in October of 2002. Filmmakers said they interviewed Malvo over the course of several years – all in 15-minute blocks – in order to stay within the prison rules.

Muhammad was put to death in 2009 and Malvo is serving several life sentences without the possibility of parole.

