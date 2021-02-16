Anniversary marks beginning of Beltway sniper attacks in Washington state

Tuesday marks the anniversary of the beginning of what would become known in the DMV as the D.C. sniper attacks, a three-week crime spree in October of 2002 that began on Feb. 16, 2002 in Tacoma, Washington.

From Feb. 16 until Oct. 24, 2002, Lee Boyd Malvo and John Allen Muhammad traveled through multiple states including Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas and Washington committing multiple robberies and murders. In nearly ten months, the snipers killed 17 people and wounded 10 others.

Malvo and Muhammad used a rifle to shoot over a dozen people from a modified trunk of a Chevrolet Caprice in random attacks in Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

Hole in the trunk of the D.C. sniper's car used to shoot victims. (Photo: FBI)

VIRGINIA BEACH, UNITED STATES: Sniper suspect Lee Boyd Malvo (C) is escorted by deputies as he is brought into court to be identified by a witness during the murder trial for the other sniper suspect John Allen Muhammad in courtroom 10 at the Virgini Expand

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - OCTOBER 20: Sniper suspect John Allen Muhammad handles a rifle scope during cross examination of Sgt. Maj. Mark Spicer during his trial in courtroom 10 at the Virginia Beach Circuit Court October 20, 2003 in Virginia Beach, Virgi Expand

FAIRFAX, : Sniper suspect Lee Malvo (c) leaves a pre-trial hearing at the Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court 04 December 2002 in Fairfax, Virginia. Malvo is a suspect in a sniper style killing spree. AFP Photo/Luke FRAZZA (Photo cre Expand

Malvo was a teenager at the time of the shootings. Muhammad was in his 40s.

Malvo is currently serving a life sentence in Virginia. Muhammad was put to death in 2009 in Virginia.