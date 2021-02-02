DC seeking temporary restraining order against teachers union ordering educators stop discussing strike

The District is seeking a temporary restraining order against the teachers union that would order them to stop educators from discussing a possible strike against returning to the classroom.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Washington Teachers’ Union spokesman Joe Weedon confirmed the information to FOX 5. A press conference with the union will be held Tuesday morning.

Since March of last year, teachers and students have used remote learning methods after the coronavirus outbreak shuttered schools across the county.

DC PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO DELAY REOPENING, WILL HOLD ALL VIRTUAL CLASSES MONDAY

D.C. schools were set to reopen Monday but a snow storm kept teachers and students home using virtual learning. Snow delayed the opening of schools from two hours on Tuesday.

Advertisement

DCPS Chancellor Ferebee released the following statement:

"DCPS fulfilled its health and safety commitment to students and staff, and these measures were reaffirmed by an arbitrator's decision made over the weekend. Our schools are safe, and we know the best place for students to learn is in the classroom. Our students are ready, our buildings are ready, our staff is ready. DCPS is opening our doors tomorrow."