DC Public Schools to delay reopening, will hold all virtual classes Monday

By David Matthews
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 28: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser conducts a news conference on the covid-19 situation in the District at Judiciary Square on Monday, September 28, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - UPDATE (7:15 P.M.): D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says D.C. Public Schools will hold virtual classes because of winter storms Monday, in turn delaying plans to reopen in-class instruction Monday.

It is now unclear when D.C. Public Schools will reopen.

ORIGINAL: The District's plan to reopen schools Monday, Feb. 1 will proceed despite Sunday's snowfall and a push to delay over safety concerns.

For now, at least.

A spokeswoman for D.C. Public Schools sent an email Sunday afternoon detailing the school district's reopening plans Monday

Officials say thousands of students will return to school with the help of "robust health protocols, a safety-first facility design, COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers, and supporting learning in school and at home," according to the statement.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that an arbiter ruled against a last-minute request by teachers to delay the Feb. 1 reopening because of safety concerns during the pandemic. 

