DC Public Schools to delay reopening, will hold all virtual classes Monday

article

UPDATE (7:15 P.M.): D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says D.C. Public Schools will hold virtual classes because of winter storms Monday, in turn delaying plans to reopen in-class instruction Monday.

It is now unclear when D.C. Public Schools will reopen.

ORIGINAL: The District's plan to reopen schools Monday, Feb. 1 will proceed despite Sunday's snowfall and a push to delay over safety concerns.

For now, at least.

A spokeswoman for D.C. Public Schools sent an email Sunday afternoon detailing the school district's reopening plans Monday.

Advertisement

Officials say thousands of students will return to school with the help of "robust health protocols, a safety-first facility design, COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers, and supporting learning in school and at home," according to the statement.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that an arbiter ruled against a last-minute request by teachers to delay the Feb. 1 reopening because of safety concerns during the pandemic.

You can read the Post report here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays