DC 'sandwich thrower' found not guilty of assaulting CBP officer with sub

The Brief A jury found Sean Dunn, the man charged with throwing a Subway sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection officer, not guilty of assault on Thursday. Dunn was also accused of yelling obscenities at officers and calling them fascists and racists. Dunn worked for the Department of Justice at the time of the incident, and was later fired.



‘Sandwich Thrower’ found not guilty

The jury announced the verdict on Thursday. Dunn was arrested and charged in August after video of the incident went viral. The incident happened outside a nightclub in Washington, D.C., that was hosting a "Latin night."

The video shows a man winding up with a sandwich in his hand, then throwing it at the officer before sprinting off in the other direction.

A screenshot of the viral video of the man throwing a Subway sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer from an Instagram story.

Prosecutors originally charged Dunn with felony assault, but eventually downgraded the charge to a misdemeanor, to which Dunn pleaded not guilty. Dunn was also accused of shouting profanities at the officers and calling them fascists and racists.

Dunn worked at the Department of Justice at the time, and was fired shortly after the incident.

Dunn argued he was treated differently from Jan. 6 rioters who were pardoned after being convicted under the same statute.

Dunn's trial began earlier this week. His lawyers argued that the judge's decision to keep the jury selection process from the public violated the 6th Amendment's right to a speedy and public trial, but the judge denied a motion for a second round of the process.