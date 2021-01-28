DC region braces for first possible significant snowfall of 2021

As the temperatures stay low and the wind picks up, our area is bracing for what could be the first significant snowfall in quite some time.

Experts say it doesn’t matter how much accumulation we get, any amount of snowfall threatens safety on the roadways.

"The most important thing to remember is how treacherous and dangerous conditions can easily become," John Townsend, Manager of Public and Government Affairs at AAA said.

Townsend says snow causes half a million car crashes a year. Even worse, it claims 2,000 lives.

Townsend says if you have to travel, be sure to stay on the tracks made by the car in front of you and if you spin out of control don’t panic or slam on the breaks.

"Take your foot of the accelerator, gently touch the breaks, look in the direction you need to go and steer in that direction," Townsend said.

As the area prepares for what could be the first significant snowfall in years, some people FOX 5 spoke to are also getting ready even days before the expected storm.

"I just got some supplies," Ted Mirecki said after leaving the Giant in Arlington. "I was going to visit my daughter in Washington but I’ll probably call it off. I don’t want to drive home in the dark through the snow," he added.

Others said that these days they’re used to staying home and won’t have to prepare much.

"I’m not sure if I’ll really have to prepare much since, especially with COVID and everything, I’ve been teleworking pretty much all the time for the past month or so. I’m probably going to just stay inside like usual," Nathan Augsburgur said while leaving the grocery story.

This also happens to be the first major snowstorm happening on weekday morning in quite a while. And while most people are no longer commuting to work AAA says if you have to be on the roads, drive slow and give yourself extra time to get to where you need to be going.