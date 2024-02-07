DC receives the most 911 calls in the country, study says

New data shows that the District of Columbia receives the most 911 calls on average each year.

The study, conducted by experts at personal injury attorneys injuredinflorida.com, analyzed the amount of 911 calls in each U.S. state and Washington, D.C. from 2019 to 2021, and calculated the average rate per 1,000 population.

The data showed that D.C. receives the most 911 calls annually, more than any other state in the U.S.

New Mexico was the state at the top of the list with 1,169 911 calls per 1,000 residents.

According to the study, D.C.'s average number of 911 calls per population is equivalent to 2,012 calls – 73% higher than New Mexico.

Other states with high rates of 911 calls include Georgia, Colorado, Hawaii, New Jersey, Michigan, Louisiana, South Carolina and New York.

The states with the lowest rate of 911 calls include Utah, North Dakota, Vermont, South Dakota and Iowa.

