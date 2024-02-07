DC police search for 3 carjacking suspects after SUV stolen from northeast Washington

Authorities are searching for three suspects after they say an SUV was carjacked from a northeast Washington neighborhood.

The carjacking was reported just after 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Kenilworth Avenue.

Investigators say a 2022 Black Lincoln Aviator with MD tag 6FR0577 was stolen. The vehicle was last seen going towards I-295 possibly being followed by a white Nissan Altima.

Officers say three male suspects wearing dark clothing are suspected in the carjacking. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.