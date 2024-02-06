Secure DC Crime Bill: Council unanimously passes legislation to reduce crime in the District

The Secure DC Omnibus Amendment Act of 2024 unanimously passed the D.C. Council Tuesday evening.

The legislation is designed to address the growing crime crisis in the District and what Mayor Muriel Bowser has repeatedly referred to as gaps in the system.

Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced the bill, which is a collection of laws that, among other things, would better hold offenders accountable by eliminating or extending the length of statutes of limitations for certain serious crimes, making misdemeanor arrest warrants extraditable and even changing the definition of carjacking to make sure they can be properly prosecuted.

"In 2023 we saw a devastating 39% increase in violent crime, a 26% increase in crime overall in the District, 274people lost their lives to homicide," Pinto said during Tuesday’s council meeting. "Residents are in fear of carjacking, thefts and falling victim to crime across our city. This is unacceptable today. By approving my Secure DC omnibus, the council has the opportunity to take decisive and comprehensive action to make the district safer and more secure."

The bill would also increase protections for senior citizens, children and victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence.

One of the sticking points holding up the bill, however, was concern that it could unfairly target Black and brown residents in the District.

Pinto says she’s taken input from people in every ward and spoken to the 12 other councilmembers but despite this, some people still are not happy with the direction some of the provisions of the bill are heading — particularly with the worry about communities of color.