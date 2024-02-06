Viral TikTok raises $400K for DC homeless man with alleged violent past

A TikTok video of a student interning in D.C. helping out a homeless man has gone viral.

And a GoFundMe has now raised more than $400,000 for him. But now questions are being raised about the man's alleged criminal history.

The man in the video goes by Alonzo.

FOX 5 spoke exclusively to a victim who says it is the same Alonzo who attacked her. The violent assault was captured on camera.

D.C. police believe Alonzo Douglas Hebron put a scarf over the victim’s head while she was sleeping outside Foundry United Methodist Church. Then, he started punching her face and body for several minutes.

The brutal assault happened in June 2020 on P Street in Northwest.

"I’m speechless," she said. "I do not understand how a human being can act like this. He’s a sociopath. He does not have a sense of remorse."

The victim – who wants to remain anonymous for safety reasons – said she woke up at the hospital, not remembering what exactly happened to her.

The victim claims Hebron is known as a dangerous person in the homeless community.

That’s why she says watching this viral TikTok video is triggering.

"I’ve been struggling since then. I’m an alcoholic in recovery," she said. "Last week was my 18-month anniversary and the last two days, I came close, but I didn’t because he’s not worth it."

However, she said she did not fault the young lady for trying to help someone.

"I was heartbroken," she recalled after seeing the video. "First of all – kudos to the woman who did this. She meant well, and I do applaud her for that. I know it was a lot of work for her to do so, but portraying him as something he just simply isn’t…"

Court records reveal that back in November 2012, Hebron was sentenced to five years in prison for stabbing a man in the neck with a screwdriver during a fight on Queen Street in Northeast D.C.

The suspect’s past also includes other assaults and robberies.

According to D.C. courts, Hebron was released to a halfway house last year in June 2023.

He escaped and then was returned by the U.S. Marshals Service.

It’s not clear when he was released.

"Why is he on the street? How many people does he have to hurt before – I’m sorry – he is locked up for good," the woman said. "He will not stop. I don’t know what they’re waiting for."

The victim says she doesn’t want anyone else to get hurt, so that’s why she wanted to share her story.

