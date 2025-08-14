DC police announce Navy Yard juvenile curfew zone starting Friday amid Trump’s takeover push

D.C. police will enforce a Juvenile Curfew Zone in the Navy Yard neighborhood starting Friday, citing ongoing safety concerns tied to large youth gatherings.

Police Chief Pamela Smith announced the move Thursday, saying the targeted curfew is intended to prevent situations that pose a risk to public safety.

Similar curfew zones have been implemented in Navy Yard and other areas throughout the summer.

This weekend’s curfew will run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly, beginning Friday, Aug. 15, and continuing through Monday, Aug. 18. It applies to anyone age 17 within the following areas:

Navy Yard Juvenile Curfew Zone boundaries

North: I-695 and Virginia Avenue, SE

East: 8th Street from Virginia Avenue to M Street, SE & 4th Street from M Street to the Anacostia River

South: M Street between 4th and 8th Street, SE & Potomac Avenue and the Anacostia River between South Capitol Street and 4th Street

West: South Capitol Street from the Anacostia River to I-695

Within the zone, juveniles are prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more in public spaces or on business premises unless participating in exempted activities.

D.C.’s citywide juvenile curfew also remains in effect through Aug. 31, 2025, running nightly from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all youths age 17 and under.

The move comes as President Donald Trump took control of the city’s police department and activated National Guard members to help reduce crime, in the District.

