Trump's federal surge could help fill need for more DC officers, mayor and police chief say

The Brief Trump's federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department will see 500 additional officers in DC. Police Chief Pamela Smith says the federal surge could have a positive impact. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the additional officers will help bring the department closer to its desired numbers.



The first night of the federal surge reportedly saw 43 arrests in Washington, D.C. as federal officers took to the streets with the Metropolitan Police Department, a move that city leaders say could end up having a "positive" impact.

More officers needed

What they're saying:

During an exclusive interview with FOX 5 DC, D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said that President Donald Trump's federal takeover of the MPD could be a "great opportunity" to keep driving down crime, which has decreased by 26 percent this year.

Smith went on to highlight the District's need for law enforcement officers, saying that the federal surge would see an additional 500 officers across the District.

"We've talked about the fact that we're down in numbers with our police officers. And so this enhanced presence is clearly going to impact us in a positive way," the police chief said.

Mayor Muriel echoed that need, stating that a major focus of the District over the past several years has been hiring more MPD officers.

"We're at just over 3,100 officers. We like to be at 3,800 officers. So, to the extent that you see the federal surge creating more arrests, taking more guns, MPD, with MPD officers would do the same thing," the mayor said.

Measure of success

Dig deeper:

Although both Mayor Muriel and Chief Smith believe the increased law enforcement presence could help continue to combat violent crime in the District, the mayor says the Trump administration has not given any "hard measure" of success for the federal takeover.

"We certainly wanna know what we're being measured against. And I think they want, they regard it as a success, to have more presence and to take more guns off the street, and we do too. That's what MPD works on every single day is taking guns off the street, but they also say that this is a surge. And that we are looking to evaluate it in the 30 days that the order lays out."

Trump's federal takeover

The backstory:

National Guard troops were deployed across the District on Tuesday after President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he was placing the city’s police department under federal control in an effort to boost public safety in the nation’s capital.

Trump formally declared a public safety emergency, invoking Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act.

Arrests totaled 43 during the first night of the federal surge, according to a report by FOX News.

DC security cuts

By the numbers:

The federal takeover comes as the Trump administration plans to cut millions in security for Washington D.C.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said that D.C.'s urban security fund would receive $25.2 million, a 44% year-over-year reduction, according to FOX News.