DC expands juvenile curfew to prevent teen gatherings over weekend

The Brief The youth curfew has been expanded in D.C. Now, kids under 17 are not allowed to gather from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in certain parts of Northeast and Southwest. The citywide youth curfew is still in effect beginning at 11 p.m.



This summer alone, FOX 5 has reported on incidents where teenagers gather in big groups at night and police are called following disturbances.

What we know:

The two temporary curfew zones are in Northeast and Southwest. It started at 8 p.m. Friday evening.

Yellow signs are posted letting people know where the extended curfew zone is.

We've seen curfews in the Wharf before but D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith has added an area in the Northeast.

The zones are created to keep juveniles from gathering in large groups that could lead to fights or any safety concerns.

Dig deeper:

So, for this weekend, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., people under the age of 17 are not allowed to hang out in groups with more than nine people in the two areas in Northeast near Bladensburg gateway area between South Dakota and V Street and in Southwest along the Waterfront and Anacostia River.

As mentioned, we've seen crowds at theWharf, but we asked MPD about the new location in Northeast.

They say they were notified about groups who planned to meet up at Dakota Park in a playground area.

What they're saying:

FOX spoke with people in both areas who say the curfew needs to stay.

"I'm glad for it," Southwest D.C. resident Sharon Brown told FOX 5. "They need to be home. I remember, I'm 64, I remember the day on channel 5 Maury Povich used to come on at 10 before or after the news and say 'It's 10 p.m., do you know where your kids are?' So we need to get back to that."

"I believe the curfew is good. The curfew should definitely be something in effect because maybe they will learn somehting from it and will be less of the chain cause for people who want to go and just enjoy the nightlife, they don't have to worry about getting their car broken into or getting robbed or, you just want to enjoy your nightlife and not deal with all that extra stuff," another D.C. resident, Taylor Meadows, said.

So, the area-specific curfew is in effect 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and at 11 p.m., the standard citywide juvenile curfew goes back into effect until 6 a.m.

The temporary extended hours are in place until Monday, Aug. 4.