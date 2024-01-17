DC pandas play in snow: FOX 5 Flashback

When flakes fall in Washington, D.C., you can’t help but think back to how much fun the National Zoo’s giant pandas used to have playing in the snow!

Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and their cub Xiao Qi Ji departed for China last November, leaving the Zoo without pandas for the first time since the exchange program began in the 1970s.

Giant panda Mei Xiang’s paw print in the snow on January 17, 2022.

But for years, the Zoo would mark D.C. snowstorms with videos and photos of pure panda joy!

Here’s a look at some of our favorite panda videos of slides, somersaults, rolls, and romps in the snow!

