PANDA’S PLAYING IN THE SNOW! National Zoo shares photo of panda cub Xiao Qi Ji’s first time in the snow!

It might not have been a record breaking snowfall but it will be a memorable one for panda lovers across the D.C. region – and the world!

Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji played with the snow for the first time as the flakes fell Sunday at the Smithsonian's National Zoo.

NATIONAL ZOO PANDAS SLIDE THROUGH SNOW!

Zookeepers snapped a precious picture of the cub and said he even took a little nip of the freshly fallen powder with his tongue!

The zoo captured video of giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian doing slides, somersaults and rolls in the snow on the Panda Cam.

They even took snaps of some of the other animals as they woke up to a winter wonderland!