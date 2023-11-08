DC's giant pandas depart National Zoo for China

D.C.’s giant pandas are departing the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and returning to China today.

The zoo announced the departure early Wednesday morning.

The adult bears Mei Xiang and Tian Tian and their cub Xiao Qi Ji were expected to leave sometime in mid-November.

It is unclear why the departure was rescheduled for an earlier date. The Zoo will open November 8 at 10 a.m.

The pandas are expected to depart the Smithsonian’s National Zoo sometime around 9 a.m.

Forklifts will move each of the giant pandas in transport crates down Asia Trail where they will board FedEx trucks that will take them to Dulles International Airport.

The three transport crates will then be moved onto the FedEx Panda Express, a custom-decaled Boeing 777F aircraft for their return to China.

The pandas, animal care experts and the flight crew will then depart for an approximately 19-hour flight to Chengdu, China.

