DC leaders push Senate to reject spending bill that would cut $1B funding from District

The Brief The House on Tuesday passed a spending bill to avert a government shutdown that includes $1 billion in spending cuts for D.C. The bill now has to pass the Senate by midnight on Friday in order to keep the government open. D.C. leaders are pushing and pleading with senators to reject or revise the continuing resolution to leave D.C.'s budget as is.



Right now, D.C. officials are pleading with the U.S. Senate to restore the city’s funding levels after the House passed a spending bill that would cut about $1 billion from the District’s budget.

Critics of the continuing resolution passed Tuesday say if the money isn’t restored, it could affect everything from public safety, schools and a host of D.C.’s public services. It’s all tied up in the continuing resolution to keep the government open but it also would hit D.C.

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a post on X Wednesday that Republicans do not have the votes in the Senate to pass the legislation.

With the deadline to avoid a government shutdown looming — the bill has to be on President Donald Trump’s desk by midnight on Friday — Schumer says Democrats are willing to pass a 30-day continuing resolution to keep the government open and give Congress time to negotiate bipartisan legislation that can pass.

"We should vote on that," Schumer said.

Impact on D.C.

What we know:

Official numbers have not been released but analysts say if the continuing resolution stays as is, it would force D.C. to revert 2024’s budget. That would mean a 16% across-the-board budget cut, including $67 million from D.C. police, $28 million from human services and $358 million from schools.

The House passed the CR Tuesday and D.C. officials are now focusing on trying to get the Senate to amend the bill to allow D.C. to continue to operate on its current budget, which has already been in effect for six months.

Local perspective:

D.C. At-Large Councilmember Robert White told FOX 5 that he’s been personally lobbying senators all day. He says the fiscal impact to D.C. would be devastating.

"I also want to be honest with people. It's important for resident and the country to know HOW severe this will be. The District would overnight cut jobs, freeze contracts, furlough people," White said.

The president of the Washington Teachers Union Jacqueline Pogue Lyons tells FOX 5 that her members are worried.

"We were just starting to see signs of things improving and I think this could really, really take us back if we lose this money," Lyons said.

D.C. residents push back

What they're saying:

A Bowser administration official told FOX 5 today talks are underway with the White House and Republicans in Congress, but so far no deal has been reached.

There are also questions on how this could stall Trump’s own demand that the nation’s capital be run as a "safe and beautiful" city. And for some of those who rely on the District's public services, they say they would be severely impacted.

"It’s discouraging to think about the impacts and that’s really frustrating piece regardless of what’s happening," one D.C. resident told FOX 5.

"It’s going to hurt a lot of people. That’s all I’m going to say about that. It’s going to hurt a lot of people," said another.

So, the clock and the calendar are in play as the Senate has to pass the continuing resolution by midnight Friday.

While there have been complaints from Senate Democrats about the bill, there’s no indication that Democrats are interested in shutting down the government over D.C.'s budget issue.