DC officials delay school decision based on new COVID-19 data

D.C. students, educators and parents anxious to find out what to expect when school begins this year will have to wait.

Citing some concerning COVID-19 trends health officials have identified, Mayor Muriel Bowser said the District will wait to make a decision on schooling will be delayed until Friday, July 31.

The mayor says officials will re-evaluate the decision in the meantime, and make a decision based on health officials’ analysis.

The mayor was widely expected to announce that school would resume with a hybrid model including in-person and virtual learning.

Two sources – including Washington Teachers Union President Elizabeth Davis – confirmed the model for FOX 5’s Evan Lambert. Davis says the school district will reopen with a two-day in-person and three-day virtual model.

D.C. Department of Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt assured residents that the District’s numbers are still positive.

Chancellor of D.C. Public Schools Lewis Ferebee provided a glimpse of what the hybrid model would include.

Under the hybrid model, one group of students would receive in-person education on Mondays and Tuesdays, while a second would go to school Thursday and Friday.

Wednesdays would be reserved for extensive cleaning in school facilities.

Ferebee noted that families that want their children to remain home for education will have that option.

D.C. – like its neighbors Maryland and Virginia – shut down schools during the onset of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Districts in the DMV and throughout the country are pondering a number of models as they prepare for the 2020-2021 school year.

On Wednesday, Prince George’s County school official announced that their district will implement distance learning from Aug. 31 through Jan. 29.

Montgomery County, Prince William County and Arlington schools have made similar announcements recently.

