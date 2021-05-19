DC, Ocean City ranked among top best spots in US for weekend getaways this summer

A new survey has ranked the nation's capital and Maryland's most famous beach town among the country's top best spots for weekend getaways this summer.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In the new U.S. News & World Report list of ‘Best Weekend Getaways in the South,' Washington D.C. took the eighth spot and Ocean City, Maryland came in at number 18.

SICK OF THE CICADAS? OCEAN CITY BEACHES ARE 'CICADA-FREE' ZONES, MAYOR SAY

"The District is easily accessible via car, plane and train, and there are seemingly endless indoor and outdoor attractions to enjoy," the description says. The survey highlights the city's monuments, museums and government buildings like the White House and the U.S. Capitol. The report also points out D.C.'s shopping and restaurant scenes.

The march to the sea at Ocean City, MD. on July 3, 2012 . ( Photo by Jeffrey MacMillan )

DC CHERRY BLOSSOMS REACH PEAK BLOOM EARLY AFTER UNSEASONABLY WARM WEATHER

Ocean City, Maryland's popular resort town, hosts millions of visitors annually and swells to become the state's second largest city during the summer months. "Easily accessible from Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia, Ocean City, Maryland, is perfect for a quick beach getaway," the survey's description says. The popular vacation spot boasts miles of sandy beaches, seafood restaurants, amusement rides and its world-famous Boardwalk.

Advertisement

Baltimore, home of Fort McHenry and Oriole Park at Camden Yards, also made the list at number 28.