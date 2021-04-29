Sick of the cicadas? Ocean City beaches are ‘cicada-free’ zones, mayor say

They're back after nearly two decades – but if you've already had enough of the cicadas, Ocean City's Mayor Rick Meehan says he knows where you can take refuge!

Meehan declared the beaches of Ocean City 'cicada-free' when he spoke with FOX 5 Thursday.

"If you're being inundated by the cicadas and you want to come and hear something more pleasant, then come to Ocean City," Meehan said. "Sit on the beach, hear the sound of the ocean and the sights and sounds of the Boardwalk – it beats the cicadas any day!"

CICADAS 2021 MAP: BROOD X STARTS TO EMERGE IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Brood X cicadas are emerging this spring after 18 years underground. Cicadas avoid Ocean City because they can't survive in sandy soil, entomologists say.

Meehan said that Ocean City will be holding Springfest and the Air Show this summer following cancellations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The town will continue to follow all CDC guidelines. Meehan said that the mask mandate for Boardwalk visitors will be removed and some outdoor dining restrictions have been lessened.

"Things are starting to open up, things are getting better – everybody get vaccinated, come down, enjoy Ocean City with your family and friends," Meehan said. "We're going to do everything we can to keep everybody safe."