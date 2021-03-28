DC cherry blossoms reach peak bloom early after unseasonably warm weather

article

The District's cherry blossom trees along the Tidal Basin have reached peak bloom a few days early after unseasonably warm March weather, officials say.

The National Park Service announced the arrival of peak bloom Sunday morning:

Officials previously forecasted peak bloom between Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 5.

But unseasonably warm weather, including temps in the low 80s on Friday, accelerated this year's cherry blossom season.

Now, the question is how long the peak cherry blossoms will last.

Advertisement

Potential storms in the forecast for Sunday evening could wash away the cherry blossoms soon.

Check back later for updates.

RELATED STORIES:

Sunday Forecast

DC cherry blossom visitors will be limited at Tidal Basin, Park Service says

Cherry Blossom Festival details announced; find out the peak bloom dates