DC National Guard’s low-flying helicopters targeted in ACLU lawsuit

The ACLU is filing a lawsuit claiming the D.C. National Guard’s use of low-flying helicopters during the June Black Lives Matters protests constituted “an unprecedented attempt to interfere with fundamental constitutional rights.”

The organization is filing the lawsuit on behalf of protester Dzhuliya Dashtamirova, who they say traveled from Baltimore to the District on June 1 to demonstrate in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Videos of low-flying helicopters over demonstrations during the protests were not uncommon

According to the organization, the movements reflected a military tactic called “rotor wash” – which they say has been deployed in combat scenarios in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The ACLU says the winds from the rotor blades whipped up debris that stung Dashtamirova’s face and arms, causing irritation for days afterward.

According to the ACLU, Dashtamirova told them these displays “left her terrified that she would face similar force if she dared to challenge the government again.”

Read the complete lawsuit below:

