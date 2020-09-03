FOX 5 DC prevented from covering story after protesters drive out crew from scene

Crowds drove away FOX 5 from the scene Wednesday night, preventing coverage of the protests that erupted following the shooting of 18-year-old Deon Kay in Southwest.

Black Lives Matter DC tweeted that they were headed to the scene shortly after news broke that a police officer shot and killed Kay on Orange Street.

More than 100 people gathered outside the 7th District police station in Southeast D.C. Organizers also issued a call for additional protests on Thursday morning, which ended up at Mayor Muriel Bowser's home.

Protesters gather outside DC mayor's home after officer shot, killed 18-year-old Deion Kay

FOX 5's Evan Lambert and his crew were driven out by angry crowds claiming unfair coverage shortly after they arrived.

Lambert was working on a story to cover the protests with fair and factual information for the community.

Although he was prevented from covering the story at the scene, we will continue working to bring you the latest as it develops.