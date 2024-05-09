Maryland park goes up in flames, $1 million in damages: police

The large playground at Greenbriar Local Park in Maryland went up in flames and sustained severe damage.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Officials are seeking the public’s help regarding a fire that destroyed the Greenbriar Local Park main playground, located at 12525 Glen Road, Potomac, Maryland. According to officials, the park went up in flames on Tuesday, May 7, and caused approximately $1 million in damage. Park Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Montgomery County Fire Department, Fire and Explosives Investigations Office.

The small tot playground area for ages 2-5 was not damaged and will remain open along with the rest of the park.

"We put a lot of effort into creating a safe and enjoyable space for the community, and it’s so sad to see it destroyed," said Miti Figueredo, Montgomery Parks director. "Now, instead of moving forward with other projects, we have to prioritize replacing what was lost. It’s a setback for the whole community."

According to officials, the damage to the playground is extensive, and it will remain closed until further notice. The Greenbriar Local Park was renovated in 2016 with two new playgrounds.

Officials will be investigating this incident as arson.