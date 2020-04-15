DC Mayor extends stay at home order until May 15

Mayor Muriel Bowser said she is extending the District’s stay at home order until May 15. The mayor made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday. The city issued the order on March 30 directing residents to stay at home except to perform essential activities.

Bowser also issued new directive on face coverings which ask workers and guests at hotels to wear them as well as riders using taxis and rideshares. Metro has also requested riders use face coverings while using public transportation. The face coverings should be tight fitting and should cover both face and nose.

Bowser said she is focusing on making sure some of the city’s most vulnerable populations are safe during the coronavirus crisis. She said her administration is focusing on individuals in the homeless services system, the Saint Elizabeths Hospital psychiatric facility, inmates in the city’s Department of Corrections system and youth in the custody of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.

A total of 72 deaths have been reported in the District due to COVID-19 with a total of 2,197 positive cases reported. FOX 5’s Paul Wagner was at the press conference and reported four of the 72 people who have died in the District due to the coronavirus were homeless. Wagner says 225 homeless people are in quarantine and 62 have tested positive.

Bowser said data continues to reflect that an overwhelming number of African American residents of the District are among those impacted by COVID-19. In response, she said the city will reach out to African American residents that have underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus. The city, she said, will contact those individuals, determine if they have symptoms, and also provide resources for those determined to be at heightened risk.

