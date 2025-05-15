DC Mansion Murders: 10 years since brutal killings of Savopoulos family and their housekeeper

The Brief Ten years since D.C. Mansion Murders. Family and housekeeper brutally killed. Convicted suspect serving life sentence.



A decade has passed since the brutal killings of four people in what became known as the D.C. Mansion Murders.

10 years since brutal murders

On May 14, 2015, authorities discovered the bodies of Savvas Savopoulos, his wife Amy, their 10-year-old son Philip, and housekeeper Vera Figueroa inside their multimillion-dollar home in the city’s Woodley Park neighborhood.

The victims had been tortured before the house was set on fire.

Daron Wint, a former employee of Savopoulos’ company, was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison.

The case remains one of the most shocking crimes in recent D.C. history.

