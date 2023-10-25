DC man sentenced to 11 years for multiple armed robberies committed in 2017

Police have arrested and charged an adult man for several armed robberies he committed between August 15, 2017, and October 25, 2017.

The suspect has been identified as 50-year-old Lonnell Hart of Washington, D.C. Hart was sentenced to 132 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and $14,050 in restitution for multiple armed robberies committed in 2017.



He pled guilty on July 8, 2022, to four counts of interfering with interstate commerce by robbery, also known as Hobbs Act robbery.



According to court documents, between August 15, 2017, and October 25, 2017, Hart robbed four Washington, D.C. CVS pharmacies. During each of those robberies, Hart brandished a loaded firearm and pointed it at employees in order to gain their compliance with his demands. He then ordered the employees to provide him with cash from the pharmacies’ safes, as well as the registers. During one robbery, Hart pointed a loaded firearm at the belly of a pregnant woman when his demands were not immediately met.

MORE D.C. NEWS STORIES: