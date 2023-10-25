Metro Transit Police arrest suspect wanted for stabbing man on bus

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing on a Metro bus that left a man seriously injured.

Metro Transit Police said just after 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, they responded to 34th St and Wisconsin Ave., Northwest for the report of a stabbing aboard bus 4608.

The adult male victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said there did not appear to be any prior connection between the victim and the suspect and that the stabbing was the result of a verbal altercation that turned physical. They believe the incident was isolated.

Police were not able to apprehend the suspect at the time but released photos of the wanted man, later identified as Carlton Warren.

Metro Transit Police say officers found Warren at a local park Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident. It’s not yet known what charges he will face.

Detectives are continuing the investigation. Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to call Metro Transit Police Communications at (202) 962-2121 or text 696873 (MYMTPD).