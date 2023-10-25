Bowie woman arrested for shooting, killing DC man in July homicide, police say

Authorities have arrested and charged a Bowie woman with first-degree murder in the July shooting death of a D.C. man.

Police say 29-year-old Iesha Marks was arrested by members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force Tuesday.

Detectives say Marks shot and killed 46-year-old Donald B. Childs on July 30, 2023 in the 100 block of Farragut Street in the northwest. Investigators say the killing was premeditated.

According to the police report, witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area before officers recovered a rifle round and cartridges at the scene of the killing.

Surveillance video captured images of Marks getting out of a vehicle in the area where the shooting took place just before shots were fired, the report says.

The police documents also say upon searching her phone, video was discovered that was geographically tagged in the area of the murder just before the shooting took place. Detectives say the video captured a female voice, believed to be Marks, that can be heard discussing locations that are near the shooting scene. At the end of that video, detectives say a woman's leg can be seen with a firearm resting on it.

The report also says Marks was captured on her home surveillance video the day after the shooting saying, "Yeah, I thew them in the trash, the whole Nike outfit, I had a Nike shirt and some Nike shorts." Investigators say those items of clothing were seized from her residence.

Marks is scheduled for an arraignment Wednesday in D.C. Superior Court.