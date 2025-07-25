DC Heat Advisory: Dangerous heat index values could reach 106 degrees Friday
WASHINGTON - A Heat Advisory is in effect across the D.C. region on Friday, with heat index values expected to reach up to 106 degrees and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
The advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and covers the District, and most of northern Virginia and central Maryland.
What we know:
The National Weather Service urges residents to stay hydrated, remain in air-conditioned spaces, avoid direct sunlight and check on relatives and neighbors.
Outdoor precautions include wearing light, loose-fitting clothing and limiting strenuous activity to early morning or evening hours. Be alert for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m.
Weekend outlook
The hot and humid weather continues into the weekend, with highs in the 90s and a chance of evening showers or storms both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s through at least midweek.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.